The Punjab and Haryana high court today observed that exclusion of married daughters in the Punjab government’s policy for compassionate appointments is “patently discriminatory.” The court said that the policy is unconstitutional on account of being violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India. The division bench of Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan said that once a daughter is always a daughter. Punjab and Haryana High Court Asks State Govt To File Status Report on 13 Toll Plazas ‘Taken Over’ by Protesters.

Observation by Punjab and Haryana HC:

‘Once A Daughter Always A Daughter’: High Court Says Punjab Policy Excluding Married Daughters From Compassionate Appointment Violates Articles 14 & 15 https://t.co/t8hkonpqwo — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)