A horrifying incident of honour killing has come to light from Punjab's Tungwali village in Bathinda where a man and a woman who reportedly had a court marriage four years ago and were living separately, were allegedly murdered by the woman's brother on Sunday, December 3. According to the neighbours, the husband had come to meet the girl in inebriated condition when the brother of the woman attacked him with an axe. The girl was allegedly killed after she tried to intervene. Following the attack, the police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the matter. The name of the victims and the accused have not been revealed yet. More details regarding the case are awaited. Pakistan Honour Killing: Teenage Girl Killed by Family for Featuring With Boy in Viral Video, Her Friend Narrowly Escapes Similar Fate.

Honour Killing in Punjab:

Honor Killing in Bathinda’s Village Tungwali: A brother killed his sister and her husband, who had a court marriage four years ago but were living separately. The boy was a constable in Punjab Police. Neighbors reported that when the guy came to meet the girl yesterday, he was… pic.twitter.com/QCfe1D4cGm — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 4, 2023

