The famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mansa district on Sunday evening, was cremated at their ancestral land in his native village Moosa in Mansa district amid a huge crowd on Tuesday.

Check Tweet:

Punjab | Last rites of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala performed at his native village Moosa in Mansa district. He was shot dead on May 29th. pic.twitter.com/g7w5sns1C7 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)