In a shocking case of violence reported from Punjab’s Ludhiana, a group of men allegedly vandalised a petrol pump and attacked its employees. The incident which reportedly took place after an argument over fuel was caught on a CCTV camera. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Miscreants Attack Petrol Pump Employees With Sticks, Sharp Weapons in Hapur (Watch Video).

Punjab Petrol Pump Attack Video

#WATCH | A group of men allegedly vandalised a petrol pump and attacked its employees in Punjab's Ludhiana. (26.06) (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/K8ymWqYUHH — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)