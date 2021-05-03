Punjab has reported 6,798 fresh COVID-19 cases and 157 deaths in the last 24 hours. During the same time, 6016 individuals also recovered from the illness. Meanwhile, the total death toll in the state stands at 9,472.

Punjab reports 6,798 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,016 discharges, and 157 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 60,709 Total discharges: 3,21,861 Death toll: 9,472 pic.twitter.com/l6nH2pCk20 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)