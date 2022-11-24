A video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly where a Dalit man was brutally beaten by a group of people. The Dalit man was allegedly assaulted by sticks which lasted for a period of six hours. The victim, while getting brutally beaten can be heard pleading for mercy. The horrific video shows some men brutally thrashing the victim who can be seen lying on the ground. The man can be seen using a stick to carry out the assault whereas the victim can be seen pleading for mercy and also asking to listen to him. After the video went viral, the Bareilly police informed that the incident was reported on October 28 and they have already arrested 3 people in the matter and further investigation is underway. Bihar Road Accident: Driver Brutally Thrashed by Angry Locals After Speeding Truck Rams Into Religious Procession Killing 12 People (Disturbing Video)

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

उक्त वायरल वीडियो दिनांक 28.10.22 की है। प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना अलीगंज पर NCR पंजीकृत है। तीन अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की गयी है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) November 23, 2022

