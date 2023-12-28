A Qatar court has reduced sentences awarded to eight former Indian Navy personnel last month in connection with an alleged case of espionage, the Indian government said on Thursday. The legal team and the family members of the accused are in touch with the Indian authorities to decide on the next steps. "We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced. The detailed judgement is awaited," MEA said in an official statement. Indian Navy Veterans Sentenced to Death in Qatar: Qatari Court Accepts India's Appeal Against Death Sentence Given to Eight Former Indian Naval Officers.

Qatar Court Commutes Sentence

