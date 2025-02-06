A 20-year-old woman who had been missing for two days was found dead in the Sai River in Raebareli, causing a stir in the area. The body was discovered at Singhan Kheda Ghat under the Bachhrawan police station limits. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and retrieved the body from the river. The woman has been identified as a resident of Madakheda village. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of her disappearance and death. Further details are awaited. Raebareli Road Accident: 3 Killed, 3 Others Injured After Collision Between Tractor and Bolero in Uttar Pradesh.

