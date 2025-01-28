In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a tractor and Bolero collided in Raebareli. The collision in Raebareli resulted in the death of three, while three others were injured in the road accident. It is reported that the driver of the tractor fled after the accident. According to the news agency IANS, the injured met with an accident while returning from Prayagraj Kumbh. They were rushed to a hospital, where two were said to be in critical condition. "These people are from Telibagh. There was an accident in Raebareli, and all of them were brought here by ambulance," EMO Atul Pandey said. Raebareli: Dhaba Owner Run Over by Youth After Dispute Over Payment in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Three Injured in Road Accident in Raebareli

