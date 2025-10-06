Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the father and brother of a Dalit youth who was lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and stands in complete solidarity with them in this hour of unbearable grief, AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera has said. In a post on X on Sunday, October 5, Khera said the horrific lynching is both heartbreaking and enraging. "In his final moments, as he was being mercilessly beaten with sticks and belts, the deceased young man remembered his last hope — Shri Rahul Gandhi," Khera said. "For Rahul ji, who represents Raebareli in Parliament and considers its people his family, this tragedy is deeply wounding. He has personally spoken to the father and brother of the deceased and stands in complete solidarity with them in this hour of unbearable grief," Khera said. "Rahul Gandhi has also expressed his profound concern over the dangerous normalisation of lynching in India, vowing that such violent elements must face their legal end. Justice must be served," the Congress leader said. Raebareli Mob Lynching: Man Beaten to Death in Uttar Pradesh on Suspicion of Theft; 3 Cops Suspended.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Dalit Youth Killing in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareili

The horrific lynching of a Dalit youth in Raebareli is both heartbreaking and enraging. In his final moments, as he was being mercilessly beaten with sticks and belts, the deceased young man remembered his last hope - Shri Rahul Gandhi. For Rahul ji, who represents Raebareli… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) October 5, 2025

Dalit Man Beaten To Death Over Suspicion Of Theft In Rae Bareli

अब हम कह सकते है कि उत्तरप्रदेश मे कानून व्यवस्था की अर्थी उठ गई है.! 🚨 कोई भी आदमी किसी को भी पकड़कर पुलिस बुलाने की जगह सीधे कानून हाथ मे लेने का काम कर रहा है,देखिए ये वीडियो रायबरेली में चोरी के शक में दलित युवक हरिओम की इस भीड़ ने पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी.! प्रदेश मे योगी… pic.twitter.com/J7e0RmIRZl — Gaurav kushwaha Journalist (@upwalegaurav) October 5, 2025

