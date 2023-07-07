In a major setback for Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat High Court has upheld the order of the Sessions Court denying a stay on his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case. With the court order, it was confirmed that Gandhi could not participate in electoral contests or seek the revocation of his status as a Member of Parliament. Tough, he can appeal the High Court order in Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi Moves Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Seeks No Objection for Issuance of Fresh Ordinary Passport to Him.

No Relief For Rahul Gandhi:

Gujarat High Court upholds Sessions Court's order denying stay on conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case against 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/Qzw15PE0Ij — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

