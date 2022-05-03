On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Rathore took a dig at the Congress party after a video of Rahul Gandhi partying at a nightclub in Kathmandu, Nepal went viral on social media. Rathore said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra do part-time politics while stating that the Rajasthan government is useless. He said, "Do as many press conferences or give as many justifications about his (Rahul Gandhi) partying as you want, why is your govt not working on its responsibilities?"

Check tweet:

Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra do part-time politics... Rajasthan govt is useless. Do as many press conferences or give as many justifications about his (Rahul Gandhi) partying as you want, why is your govt not working on its responsibilities?: BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore pic.twitter.com/qyeQDxtud2 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

