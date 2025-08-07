In response to Rahul Gandhi’s explosive allegations of "vote chori" and electoral manipulation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the Congress leader to submit a signed declaration with specific names of "ineligible voters included" and "eligible voters excluded" from the rolls. The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday, August 7, posted a formal letter on X, requesting Gandhi’s oath-backed claims. Hitting back, Gandhi asserted at the press conference, "I am a politician, What I say to the people is my word. Take it as an oath. This is their data, not ours." He questioned why the ECI hasn’t denied the accuracy of the data, adding, "You know we’ve caught you." Gandhi reiterated that the voter list discrepancies, spikes in post-5 PM turnout, and blocked access to soft copies suggest systemic manipulation. He further accused the Commission of shielding the truth to benefit the ruling BJP. Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for Crying Foul Without Evidence, Dismisses Opposition Agitation As ‘Political Optics’.

Rahul Gandhi Doubles Down on ‘Vote Chori’ Claims

ECI Asks Rahul Gandhi for Signed Oath

Letter to Shri Rahul Gandhi, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Hon'ble Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Expecting the signed declaration and oath@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/7CLG100V2r — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) August 7, 2025

‘Take My Word as Oath’ on Vote Tampering, Says Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Election Commission's response to Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I'm a politician. What I say to the people is my word. I'm saying it publicly to everybody. Take it as an oath. This is their data, and we are displaying… https://t.co/TvSXhKIKxY pic.twitter.com/dDBzKVrAC3 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025

