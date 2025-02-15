A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday left 15 people injured, ANI reported. The incident occurred on platforms 14 and 15 after two trains to Prayagraj were cancelled, causing chaos among passengers. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the situation and deployed four fire tenders to the spot. Authorities quickly responded to control the crowd and provide medical assistance to the injured. The stampede highlighted the challenges of managing large crowds at railway stations, especially during peak travel times. Officials are investigating the incident to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Delhi Metro Passengers Seen Jumping Over Automatic Fare Collection Gates To Exit at Jama Masjid Station, DMRC Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Stampede-Like Situation at New Delhi Railway Station

#UPDATE | A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station. 4 fire tenders at the spot: Delhi Fire Service More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

Massive crowd at New Delhi Railway Station. Stampede like situation due to heavy rush for trains on way to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Four women have fainted due to suffocation. Delhi Fire bridge and other emergency serves have rushed to the Railway station. pic.twitter.com/fw1d06QqtL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 15, 2025

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर बड़ा हादसा, भारी भीड़ के चलते सफोकेशन से कई लोग बेहोश pic.twitter.com/V6VMV9qjeV — Agni Vijay (@AgniVijayS) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)