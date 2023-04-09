Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday (April 9) announced to sit on a one-day fast against corruption on Tuesday (April 11), which marked the birth anniversary of social activist Jyotiba Phule at Shaheed Smarak. He said he had written to PM Ashok Gehlot but did not receive any answer. Hence, he put the message publicly and let the work go. He said that Congress revealed the Vasundhara Raje Government's corruption. It is time to fulfil the promise to take action against the excise mafia, illegal mining, land encroachment and the Lalit Modi affidavit case. Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification Will Not Stop Congress From Raising Public Voice, Says Sachin Pilot.

Congress' Sachin Pilot Announces One-Day Hunger Strike Against Corruption in Rajasthan

#WATCH | Rajasthan: On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises: Sachin Pilot, Congress MLA pic.twitter.com/SNmwTDLdJq — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 9, 2023

Congress MLA Writes To CM Ashok Gehlot

#WATCH | Rajasthan: I wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet...In Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor… pic.twitter.com/sIsQwgA9AL — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 9, 2023

