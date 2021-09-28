Five persons including three Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) candidates were arrested before the exam Sunday as the aspirants were found wearing slippers with bluetooth devices, officials said. Rajasthan government suspended district education officer Radheshyam Meena for his suspicious role in the cheating in REET examination.

Rajasthan Govt suspends Radheshyam Meena, District Education Officer of Sawai Madhopur for his suspicious role in the cheating in REET examination pic.twitter.com/c4zJorYwOp — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

