The Rajasthan Police used water canon on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers staging protest against the state government in Jaipur on Tuesday. The BJP is protesting against chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Government over the alleged corruption charges, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment in the state. Rajasthan: BJP Workers and Leaders Protest Over Issues Raised by Pulwama Martyrs Widows in Jaipur (See Pics).

#WATCH | Jaipur: Police use water canon on BJP workers protesting against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government over the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment under CM Ashok Gehlot-led administration. pic.twitter.com/TYhFYV71zd — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2023

