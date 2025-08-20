The man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the weekly "Jan Sunvai" event at her official residence was identified as Rajesh Khimji (Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya). He is said to be a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. Rajesh Khimji's mother, Bhanuven, said her son had gone to Rajkot on Sunday. August 17. Speaking to reporters in Rajkot, Bhanuven said, "He has two sons in the family and drives a rickshaw." She also said that her son's mental health is unstable and claimed that sometimes, he attacks anyone in the family. Earlier, she said that Khimji was an ardent animal lover and had grown increasingly disturbed since the Supreme Court's order over the removal of strays from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. Rajesh Khimji, Who Attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Is an Animal Lover; Was Upset Over SC’s Stray Dog Ruling, Says His Mother (Watch Video).

Rajesh Khimji's Mother Bhanuven Says Her Son's Mental Health Is Unstable

Rajkot, Gujarat: Bhanuven, the mother of suspect accused of attacking Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai, says, "He had gone to Rajkot on Sunday. He has two sons in the family and drives a rickshaw. His mental health is unstable and he sometimes attacks anyone in the… pic.twitter.com/G0C2M3bq0m — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

