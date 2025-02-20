In an unfortunate incident in Gujarat, a two-storey house collapsed in Rajkot. According to news agency IANS, the house collapsed during renovation between 7:00 and 8:00 AM today, February 20, in Sahjanand Nagar, Gondal. Three people, including one man and two women, are suspected to be trapped under the debris. Amid this, rescue operations have been launched. Gujarat House Collapse: Several Feared Trapped As House Collapses Due to Heavy Rains in Dwarka (Watch Video).

House Collapses in Rajkot

Rajkot, Gujarat: A two-story house collapsed in Sahjanand Nagar, Gondal, during renovation, between 7:00 and 8:00 AM. Three people, including one man and two women, are suspected to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway pic.twitter.com/yMpOLp4K9H — IANS (@ians_india) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)