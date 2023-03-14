Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder of Rajput Karni Sena passed away last night at Jaipur in Rajasthan. As per news agency ANI, Kalvi breathed his last at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital. Dr. Achal Sharma, Superintendent of SMS Hospital said that Kalvi was undergoing treatment in the hospital since June 2022 after suffering from a brain stroke. Karni Sena Starts Indefinite Stir; Seeks Quota on Economic Basis, No Arrest Without Probe in SC/ST Act.

Rajput Karni Sena Founder Passes Away at Jaipur Hospital

