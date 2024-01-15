Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s elder sister, Rajuben, passed away on Monday, January 15, in Mumbai, Indian Express reported. Rajuben had been undergoing recovery at the hospital following a lung transplant surgery a few months ago. Amit Shah cancelled two public events scheduled to be held in Gujarat after the unfortunate news. Bhagavad Gita a Solution to National and Global Challenges, Says Amit Shah.

Rajuben Dies

Union Home Minister @AmitShah elder sister, #Rajuben, passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai. Rajuben was recuperating at the Mumbai hospital after a lung transplant procedure a few months ago. Following the development, Shah cancelled two public events scheduled to be… pic.twitter.com/lKJn9I1Q4w — Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) January 15, 2024

Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away

HM Amit Shah's sister passed away this morning; Two minutes of silence was observed in Banas dairy's gathering at Deodar as Shah's close friend and cooperative leader Ajay Patel announced this https://t.co/0qhNwqcQhg pic.twitter.com/fsKuDatFfO — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) January 15, 2024

