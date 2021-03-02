Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV merged into Sansad TV. Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor appointed as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV merged into Sansad TV. Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor appointed as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier. — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)