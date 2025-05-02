Tensions flared during a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar when farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was attacked by unidentified individuals wielding sticks. The incident occurred at a protest organised by Hindu organisations condemning the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Eyewitnesses said Tikait was struck on the head and his turban knocked off during the scuffle, which broke out after some attendees opposed his presence at the event. The situation quickly escalated into a clash and a minor lathi charge. Tikait was shielded by his supporters and escaped without serious injury. Heavy police deployment has since been made in the area, and several suspects have been detained for questioning. Rakesh Tikait Accident: Farmer Leader Has Narrow Escape After Nilgai Collides With His Car in Muzaffarnagar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Rakesh Tikait Attacked

Today, Rakesh Tikait was surrounded by the public for making anti-India remarks. Police had to intervene and rescue him with great difficulty Desh gusse me apni bhawanao ko santh rakhe।#rakeshTikaet pic.twitter.com/tV4xqIxJqw — Prabhat Sharma (@WisdomInTrades) May 2, 2025

