Ahead of the much-anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a gigantic 300-foot lamp, recognized as the world's world was ceremoniously lit in the temple down on Friday, January 19. The colossal lamp (diya) was lit by Rambhakts amid "Jay Shri Ram" chants, reflecting the deep dedication and the excitement surrounding the auspicious event. On Wednesday night, Ram Lalla idol was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of the temple. The face of the five-year-old Ram Lalla idol was revealed two days later. Scheduled for consecration on Monday, January 22, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be inaugurated in a grand ceremony graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Photos and HD Wallpapers: Pics, Videos and Images That Give You a Glimpse of the Majestic Temple at Lord Ram's Birthplace.

300-Foot Lamp Lit in Ayodhya:

VIDEO | Hailed as the world’s largest, a 300-foot ‘diya’ (earthen lamp) being lit in Ayodhya. This comes ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple to be held on January 22. pic.twitter.com/CoSpBBozyc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

