A vehicle with photos of prominent leaders of the Ram Temple movement was seen in Ayodhya today. The video of the vehicle with photos of Ram Mandir Heroes has gone viral on social media. The photos of LK Advani, Kothari Brothers and former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh can be seen on the vehicle. The city is illuminated ahead of the Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony on January 22. Ram Mandir Architecture: Ayodhya Ram Temple's Chief Architect Chandrakant Sompura Says 'Temple Based on Nagara Architectural Style, Predominant in Northern India' (Watch Video).

Ram Mandir 'Heroes':

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A vehicle, with the photos of prominent leaders of the Ram Temple movement, seen in Ayodhya. The city is illuminated ahead of the Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/MBibJA3DZt — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

