Ayodhya Ram Temple's Chief Architect Chandrakant Sompura on Wednesday, January 17 provided details about the architectural marvel and said that the design is based on Nagara style, predominant in Northern India. "The temple incorporates 360 pillars in the Nagar style, enhancing its visual appeal and making it a masterpiece of architectural finesse. We have tried to align the three Gods -- Brahma, Vishnu, Maheshwar in the temple's architecture. Ram Darbar will be at the top, while Ram Lalla will be installed below that". Giving further details, he said "The temple is 320 feet long, 250 feet wide and 161 feet high." Speaking about the speciality of the temple he said that the mandapas will be adorned with shikhara and Lord Ram idol will be placed on the exact spot where He was born". Scheduled for consecration on January 22, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir stands as an architectural masterpiece, seamlessly intertwining historical heritage with careful design evolution. Ram Temple Opening Date: General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai Says, 'Ram Mandir To Open for Public Darshan on January 23' (Watch Video).

Ram Temple's Chief Architect Gives Details of Architecture:

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Ayodhya Ram Temple's Chief Architect Chandrakant Sompura gives details on its architecture. He says, "The design is the same as it was earlier. After the decision of the court, we added three more mandapas and increased its height. The temple is… pic.twitter.com/b28wc0OZdI — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)