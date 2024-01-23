The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a surge of devotees breaking through security measures on Tuesday, January 23, as it was opened to the public for darshan following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony led by PM Narendra Modi on the previous day. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir attracted an overwhelming crowd eager to witness Lord Ram and offer prayers at the sacred site, due to which the authorities had halted entry into the temple earlier today. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows the moment when people breached security to gain access to the revered temple. Ayodhya: Entry to Ram Mandir Halted, RAF Personnel Deployed as Devotees Throng Temple for Darshan Day After Pran Pratishtha, Say Reports.

Devotees Break Through Security at Ram Mandir

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People break through security at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was done yesterday at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. pic.twitter.com/vYEANsXQkP — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

