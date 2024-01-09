Ahead of the Ram temple inauguration on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, January 9, offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A video of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at Ram Mandir's "garbh griha" in Ayodhya has also gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, the BJP leader also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya. Ram Temple Consecration: 108-Feet Long Incense Stick En Route to Ayodhya from Gujarat for Ram Mandir Inauguration.

Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Ram Mandir

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram Mandir 'garbh griha' in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/bhwWErcRK3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2024

