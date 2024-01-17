Preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of its opening on January 22. On Wednesday, January 17, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai visited Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya to take stock of the work progress ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. A video showing Champat Rai visiting the Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya has also gone viral on social media. Ram Temple Consecration: Devotees Light Diyas, Perform Aarti at Saryu Ghat As Rituals for Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Begins (Watch Videos).

Champat Rai Visits Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai visits Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya to take stock of the work progress. pic.twitter.com/wLHLBgDqEk — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

