In light of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has issued directives for the closure of all government offices until 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024. Additionally, CM Soren has declared a holiday for all government schools in the state for the entire day tomorrow. Ram Temple Consecration: Himachal Pradesh Government Declares Public Holiday on January 22 for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Jharkhand Declares Half Day for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

अयोध्या में कल 22 जनवरी 2024 को प्रभु राम के बचपन के विग्रह की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा को लेकर माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM ने मुख्य सचिव को सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों को 2:30 बजे तक बंद रखने का एवं सरकारी स्कूलों को पूरे दिन बंद रखने का निर्देश दिया है। pic.twitter.com/JwTgKn9DaN — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 21, 2024

