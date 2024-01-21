The Himachal Pradesh Government has announced a public holiday on January 22 in honour of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The decision reflects the significance of the consecration event, allowing residents to participate and celebrate the auspicious occasion. The public holiday aims to facilitate widespread participation in the festivities surrounding this momentous event at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ram Temple Inauguration in Ayodhya: ‘Pran Pratishtha’ To Be Marked by Grand Musical Event ‘Mangal Dhwani’.

Himachal Pradesh Government Declares Public Holiday on January 22

