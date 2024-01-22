The 'Pran Pratistha' or consecration ceremony, of Ram Lalla will soon take place at Ayodhya's magnificent Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and over 7,000 other esteemed guests are already present at the newly-built Ram Temple. Meanwhile, flower petals were showered down from a helicopter over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises. A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on X. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Ayodhya for Ram Temple Consecration.

Helicopter Showers Flower Petals on Ram Temple in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Flower petals being showered down from a helicopter over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya. (Video Source: Uttar Pradesh CMO) pic.twitter.com/ifvVoy6UwN — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

