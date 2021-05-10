Mrs. Rama Katoch (63), wife of Maj Gen Dhruv Katoch, Director at d India Foundation passed away this afternoon due to Covid. Since she had both d shots of vaccine, we were hoping she would recover. But she succumbed after 10 days of suffering. Deepest condolences.

