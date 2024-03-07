A new CCTV footage has surfaced, allegedly showing the Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect boarding a BMTC bus in Bengaluru after the explosion. The video depicts the accused inside the bus without his cap, who is believed to have changed attire post-explosion. A massive search operation in Tumkuru has been launched to locate the prime suspect, with officials examining CCTV cameras around the city. The NIA has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 Lakhs for information leading to the suspect's apprehension, intensifying efforts to bring him to justice. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Announces Cash Reward of Rs 10 Lakh for Info on Bomber.

Prime Suspect Spotted Boarding BMTC Bus

Breaking: A new CCTV footage has emerged showing the #RameshwaramCafe blast suspect boarding a BMTC bus. #BengaluruBlast pic.twitter.com/wMFoZZWjH8 — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) March 7, 2024

