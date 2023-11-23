The Jammu and Kashmir High Court recently said that rape conviction can be based on the victim's solitary statement, but such statement must be unblemished. The court also noted that the victim's statement should be of sterling quality. The bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar made the observation while upholding the acquittal of men against whom a rape case was filed by a woman in 2006. "On the solitary statement of a victim of rape, conviction of an accused can be based but it is equally true that such statement should be unblemished and of sterling quality," the court noted. Sajad Ahmad Dar Aka Sajjad Gul Detention: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Quashes Preventive Detention of Kashmiri Journalist, Says 'Detaining Government Critics Abuse of Law'.

HC on Rape Case:

