In a concerning development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and two other banks in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, December 26. The ominous emails warned of planted bombs at 11 locations across Mumbai, alleging a significant conspiracy involving RBI and private sector banks. The threatening communication claimed the execution of the "biggest scam in the history of India." Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat: Unidentified Person Sends Email Threatening to Blow Up Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport if USD 1 Million in Bitcoin Not Paid, Police Register Case.

RBI Receives Bomb Threat in Email

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)