In the latest update, on Thursday, February 8, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain the status quo by keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 cent. This marks the sixth consecutive policy review with no changes to the repo rate. Additionally, the committee voted 5 to 1 to maintain a monetary policy stance focused on the "withdrawal of accommodation," aiming to align inflation with the target while supporting economic growth. RBI Repo Rate Update: Reserve Bank of India Retains Repo Rate at 6.5%, GDP Growth at 7%, Inflation at 5.4% (Watch Video).

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC opts for status quo, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains monetary policy stance as ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ pic.twitter.com/x3JEXhAqC9 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)