In a powerful and coordinated military move, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting key terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Tuesday. The operation comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed multiple lives. Just minutes before the offensive, the Indian Army posted a bold message: "Ready to strike, trained to win." The statement was accompanied by a video showcasing Indian troops equipped with heavy weaponry, ammunition, and tanks. The visuals were backed by the words: “One force, ruthless firepower, dominating every front.” At 1:44 am, the Defence Ministry officially confirmed the strikes. "A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the statement read. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Picked Evocative Term To Name India’s Strikes on 9 Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK, Say Sources.

Indian Army Sent Strong Message Minutes Before India’s Operation Sindoor

"प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः" Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/M9CA9dv1Xx — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

