A Nissan GTR caught fire in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday afternoon at the Red Bull F1 Showrun event. The blaze erupted at the back of the vehicle. In the video, the fire and smoke can be seen coming out of the rear part of the car. The modified GTR was a part of the Red Bull F1 Mumbai showrun. The Nissan GT-R price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 2.43 Crore. Formula 1 Mumbai Race: F1 Car Catches Fire During Oracle Red Bull Racing in Bandra.

Nissan GTR Catches Fire at F1 Event:

A Nissan GTR caught on fire after the #redbullshowrunmumbai pic.twitter.com/wsQAwBsZF5 — sagar (@sagarchangwani) March 12, 2023

