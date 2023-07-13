Delhi has been witnessing waterlogging and flooding in several areas as the water of the Yamuna River continues to rise. On Thursday afternoon, the floodwater reached the Red Fort in the national capital. Drone visuals of the area around Red Fort showed the extent of the situation in Delhi. Meanwhile, another video of a rickshaw puller navigating through chest-deep water near the Red Fort in Delhi also went viral on social media earlier. Delhi Rains Fury: Rickshaw-Puller Peddles Through Chest-Deep Water in Waterlogged Red Fort Area (Watch Video).

Flood Water Reaches Red Fort in Delhi

#WATCH | Flood water reaches the Red Fort in Delhi. Drone visuals show the extent of the situation there. pic.twitter.com/q2g4M7yDMP — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

