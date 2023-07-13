A video of a rickshaw puller navigating through chest-deep water near the Red Fort in Delhi has gone viral on social media. The national capital has been witnessing the wrath of rains as it continues to lash the city. On Thursday, heavy flooding occurred in various parts of Delhi as the Yamuna River overflowed, causing water to enter the city. Among the severely affected areas, Kashmiri Gate and Red Fort stand out as some of the hardest-hit locations due to the rise in water levels. Delhi Rains: Cremation Grounds Near Yamuna River Face Flooding, MCD Issues Advisory Due to Rise of Water Level Following Incessant Rainfall (Watch Video).

Rickshaw-Puller Peddles Through Chest-Deep Water

#WATCH | A rickshaw-puller pedals through chest-deep water in the flooded area near Red Fort of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bIezx11zye — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

