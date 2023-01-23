Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to remember and pay tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena on his birth anniversary. "I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare," PM Narendra Modi said while remembering Balasaheb Thackeray. Bal Thackeray 94th Birth Anniversary Special: Interesting Facts About 'Hindu Hriday Samrat'.

Check Tweet:

Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Remembers Shiv Sena Founder

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)