A woman sub-inspector in Karnataka was issued a notice for allowing Pavithra Gowda to apply makeup while in police custody. Gowda was seen applying cosmetics and smiling on June 15 when taken to her residence to record crime scene details. This incident sparked controversy over her apparent lack of remorse for the murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy. Gowda, Darshan, and 15 others have been arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. The investigation revealed that Renukaswamy, a devoted fan of Darshan, had allegedly sent offensive messages to Gowda on social media. He was abducted, brought to Bengaluru, held in a shed, and tortured to death. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Complete Timeline of Shocking Murder Case Involving Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda and Others.

Renukaswamy Murder

Karnataka Police has issued a notice to a woman sub-inspector for allowing jailed Kannada superstar Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda to apply make-up in police custody: DCP West Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Video of the Incident

Senior Police officer issued a notice to a woman Sub-Inspector for allowing jailed murder accused actor #Darshan’s partner #PavithraGowda to apply make-up in police custody during a spot inquest. Girish DCP West stated that the PSI should have prevented this negligence. pic.twitter.com/3hiDvGjhad — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 26, 2024

Renukaswamy Murder Case -Timeline

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)