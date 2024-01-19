Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Defence Ministry on Friday, January 19, said that French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest. The defence ministry also said that marching and band contingents, as well as aircraft from France, will join the Indian counterparts for Republic Day celebrations. "Around 13,000 Special Guests pan India invited to witness the parade to ensure Jan Bhagidari. ‘Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread’ showcasing nearly 1,900 sarees & drapes from every corner of the country to be another highlight," the Defence Ministry said. Republic Day 2024: MHA Directs States and Union Territories To Ensure Strict Compliance of Flag Code Ahead of R-Day Celebrations.

Defence Ministry Shares Details About Republic Day 2024

Republic Day 2024 | French President Emmanuel Macron to be the Chief Guest; Marching & band contingents as well as aircraft from France to join their Indian counterparts. Around 13,000 Special Guests pan India invited to witness the parade to ensure Jan Bhagidari. ‘Anant Sutra -… pic.twitter.com/jWAliaLtLg — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)