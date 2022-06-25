Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) going to announce the Assam HS results 2022 at 9 am on June 27, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said on Saturday, June 25.

“Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes,” the Chief Minister tweeted. Students can check AHSEC Class 12 results on official websites i.e on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in using their roll numbers.

"Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am," tweets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mPWUv1YDV2 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Assam CM Wishes Best Luck to Students:

