The Karnataka Health Department, on Monday, March 11, banned Rhodamine-B food colouring agent in cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian. The Congress-led government also issued official orders for the same. The toxic food colouring agent is used in cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says, "If anyone is found using Rhodamine-B food colouring agent, then severe action will be taken against them under the Food Safety Act." Cotton Candy Banned in Tamil Nadu After Samples Reveal Presence of Cancer-Causing Chemicals.

Karnataka Bans Use of Rhodamine-B Food-Colouring Agent

#WATCH | Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says, "If anyone is found using Rhodamine-B food colouring agent, then severe action will be taken against them under the Food Safety Act." pic.twitter.com/XnJpR8OAs2 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

