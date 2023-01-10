The Kerala High Court recently took objection to drummer Sivamani playing drum in front of Sopanam in Sabarimala Temple. The court said that worshipper's right to worship is subject to tradition. The court criticised Sopanam officer for allowing Sivamani to play drum in front of Sopanam. The court also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to take all necessary steps to ensure that pilgrims worship at the temple premises in an appropriate manner. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and PG Ajithkumar passed the order after the court noted incidents of pilgrims carrying posters of movie stars and also performing with instruments at the Sopanam of Sabarimala Sannidhanam. Kerala High Court Advises Young Woman To Be Brave Like Malala Yousafzai, Says ‘No Need To Always Act As per Parents’ Wishes’.

