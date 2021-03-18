Jaya Bachchan on Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's Remarks About Women's Ripped Jeans:

Such statements don't befit a CM. Those on higher posts must think & make public statements. You say such things in today's times, you'll decide who's cultured & who's not based on clothes! It's bad mindset & encourages crimes against women: SP MP Jaya Bachchan on Uttarakhand CM pic.twitter.com/QsdjGRU43d — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

