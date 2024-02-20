A person has died, and four others were injured when a car went out of control and fell off the Outer Ring Road at Narsingi on Tuesday, February 20. Rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Further details of the accident are yet to be known. Hyderabad: Licenses of Two Blood Banks Cancelled for Selling Human Plasma.

Road Accident in Hyderabad

