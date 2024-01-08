A recently surfaced CCTV footage shows a man strangling and robbing a woman on a quiet street in West Delhi on Saturday morning, January 6. The disturbing footage depicts the guy approaching the woman from behind and using his arm to strangle her. At 6:30 am, the 45-second video shows a narrow street in the Sainak Nagar neighbourhood of Uttam Nagar. On a street with automobiles parked on both sides, a woman is seen strolling with a shawl across her shoulders. She is followed closely by a male. The man walks behind her for a short while before grabbing her neck and choking her. She thrashes her legs as he pulls her body off the ground, his arm wrapped tightly around her neck. As the woman's body goes limp, the robber took her purse and mobile and fled the seen. According to the Delhi Police, the accused has been arrested and is currently in police custody. Robbery Caught on Camera in Delhi: Two Miscreants Rob, Assault Man in Broad Daylight in Seelampur; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Robbery Caught on Camera in Delhi

#WATCH | CCTV footage shows woman strangled and robbed in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area in early morning hours on 6th January Case registered u/s 392 IPC, accused arrested and sent to judicial custody pic.twitter.com/ttFCHhLroZ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

